Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Rises By 87.5%

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.22. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

