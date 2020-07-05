Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Declines By 55.6%

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,835. The company has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -0.27. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $82,744.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,151.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $112,484.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,370.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,653 shares of company stock worth $203,504 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

