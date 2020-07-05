Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Cavey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,395.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $31,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,972 shares of company stock valued at $72,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.