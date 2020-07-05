Shift Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Shift has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $439,229.98 and approximately $302.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

