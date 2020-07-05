SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $638,673.56

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. SHIELD has a market cap of $638,673.56 and approximately $58.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.30 or 0.02493557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.28 or 0.02437945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00457402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00695846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00562778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

