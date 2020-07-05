ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives $376.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $424.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.11, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.