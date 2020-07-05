Sentient Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $375,292.74 and $13.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00738949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.02318800 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00189898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00153940 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,087.59 or 1.00439804 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

