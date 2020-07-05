SelfSell Trading 60.7% Higher This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 60.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $51,734.44 and $4,574.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

