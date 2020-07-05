Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $282,262.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.70 or 0.05146573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Seele-N can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

