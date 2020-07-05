Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,682. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.