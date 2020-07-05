Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SBCF stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,581,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,585,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,115,000 after acquiring an additional 491,037 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $8,122,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $6,368,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $6,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

