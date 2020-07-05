SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $17,650.87 and approximately $69.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

