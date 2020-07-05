Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 35.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Scala has a market cap of $818,267.09 and $5,931.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 95.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.01694464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108575 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.