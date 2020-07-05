SaluS Hits Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $11.51 or 0.00127357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SaluS has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $4,541.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,077.05 or 1.00456904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006701 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

