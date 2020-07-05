SafeCoin Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $77.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00739062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.02032524 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00187264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00152106 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.12 or 1.00366187 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

