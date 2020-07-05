Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.