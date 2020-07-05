Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin bought 19,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

