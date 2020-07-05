Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 696,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 226,062 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 205,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

