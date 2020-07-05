Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RMCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. 31,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

