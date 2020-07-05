Robert W. Baird Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $162.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

