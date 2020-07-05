Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at $153,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. 359,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

