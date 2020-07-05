Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Bank of America cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 80,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $2,357,767.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,506.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

RXN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 684,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,728. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

