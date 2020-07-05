Reviewing Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) & Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Seneca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -46.10% -35.88% Seneca Biopharma -212.36% -212.68% -168.53%

Compugen has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Biopharma has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Seneca Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 59.19 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -35.81 Seneca Biopharma $10,000.00 1,265.15 -$8.35 million N/A N/A

Seneca Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Compugen and Seneca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Seneca Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compugen currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Seneca Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Seneca Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compugen beats Seneca Biopharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. The company was formerly known as Neuralstem, Inc. and changed its name to Seneca Biopharma, Inc. in October 2019. Seneca Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

