Revain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, C-CEX and BitFlip. In the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.01693442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00170364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108218 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OKEx, HitBTC, C-CEX, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Kuna, Kucoin, Mercatox, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

