Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MARK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

