Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
MARK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Remark by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
