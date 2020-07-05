Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR remained flat at $$10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.