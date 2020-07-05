Red Pulse Phoenix 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,892.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $182,892.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

