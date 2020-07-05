RED Hits Market Capitalization of $409,498.64 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. RED has a total market cap of $409,498.64 and approximately $3,050.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, RED has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00457402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000898 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

