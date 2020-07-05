REAL (REAL) Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and BitFlip. REAL has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $30.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01698272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00170673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108643 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitFlip, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

