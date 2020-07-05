Raymond James Reiterates “C$7.25” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Raymond James set a C$7.25 price target on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

