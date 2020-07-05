Rapidz Hits One Day Volume of $6,943.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $487,623.86 and $6,943.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rapidz has traded up 100.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

