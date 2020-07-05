Rapids Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $618,493.10 and $5,288.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.