Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 132.09 and a current ratio of 132.09. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

