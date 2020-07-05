QunQun Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $20.33, $5.60 and $24.68. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,984,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

