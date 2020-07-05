Quasarcoin (QAC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,510.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $127,876.71 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054361 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,443,237 coins and its circulating supply is 168,443,237 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

