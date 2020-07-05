Quark Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Quark has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and $1,126.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,208,170 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

