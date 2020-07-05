Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $163,444.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $163,444.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Tidex and Liqui. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006606 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016435 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.01713314 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,533,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.