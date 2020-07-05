Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $1.68 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00018604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, DigiFinex, CoinEx and OTCBTC. Qtum has a market capitalization of $162.51 million and $295.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004603 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000508 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,553,432 coins and its circulating supply is 96,834,012 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bithumb, Bit-Z, ABCC, GOPAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Gate.io, Poloniex, BigONE, Bibox, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinEx, Bitbns, Coinrail, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Liquid, Crex24, CoinExchange, Upbit, Exrates, Bittrex, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Bitfinex, HBUS, Binance, CoinEgg, Coinone, DragonEX, Liqui, Iquant, Bleutrade, BitForex, BCEX and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

