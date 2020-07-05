qiibee (QBX) Price Hits $0.0072

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. qiibee has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $106.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.01698853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108759 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,445,146 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

