Qbao (QBT) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $301,829.15 and approximately $6,662.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000094 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.