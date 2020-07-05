Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Banccorp Increased by Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Banccorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Heartland Banccorp stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland Banccorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.21.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

