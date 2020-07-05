Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Cut by Analyst

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for German American Bancorp. in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

GABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

