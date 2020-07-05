Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

