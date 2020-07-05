Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waterstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WSBF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

