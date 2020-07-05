Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Lowered by Analyst

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for South State in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on South State in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SSB opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. South State has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in South State by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in South State by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.