Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Reduced by Piper Sandler

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American River Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.