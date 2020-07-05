PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.05.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PVH by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in PVH by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

