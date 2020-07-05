Pure Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00740984 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00186031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000677 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

