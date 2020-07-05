PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, PTON has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $269,749.14 and approximately $32.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.01695706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108237 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

