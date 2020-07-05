Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,400.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,409.62 ($17.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($17.97) price objective (down from GBX 1,620 ($19.94)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($19.92) to GBX 1,626 ($20.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($19.03) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($18.34) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of PRU traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,204 ($14.82). 2,240,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion and a PE ratio of 39.87. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,781.50 ($21.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,601,723.59). Also, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($14.78) per share, with a total value of £528,440 ($650,307.65). Insiders acquired a total of 44,050 shares of company stock worth $52,900,845 in the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

